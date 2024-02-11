Norwich City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

Norwich City and Watford go head-to-head at the Carrow Road Stadium in round 32 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The Hornets head into the midweek clash on a three-game winning streak against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Norwich City were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers when the sides squared off at the Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 victory over 10-man Coventry City on February 3 which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

With 45 points from 31 matches, Norwich are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, two points adrift of the playoff places.

Elsewhere, Watford suffered a fresh blow in their quest for a playoff spot as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Valérien Ismael’s men have now lost three consecutive matches in all competitions and are without a win in their last six matches since a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers on January 14.

With 41 points from 31 matches, Watford are currently 11th in the league standings, level on points with Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

Norwich City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 43 wins from the last 107 meetings between the sides, Norwich City hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 35 wins since their first meeting in March 1921, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

Ismael’s men are on a three-game winning streak against Norwich and have won their last four visits to the Carrow Road Stadium since November 2019.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last eight home matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since November’s 3-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers.

Watford are unbeaten in seven consecutive away games in the league, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss at Leicester City on November 25.

Norwich City vs Watford Prediction

Watford have struggled for results since the turn of the year and will be looking to find their feet on Tuesday.

However, Norwich City have been near impenetrable at home in the last few months and we see them coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Watford

Norwich City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Norwich’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the Canaries’ last nine outings)