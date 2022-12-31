Norwich City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023 

Norwich City will host Watford at Carrow Road on Monday (January 2) in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled for form in recent weeks, rapidly falling behind in the race for promotion, prompting the dismissal of manager Dean Smith. Norwich played out a 1-1 draw against Reading in their last game. They looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents scored a late leveller.

Watford, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for the playoffs. They lost 4-0 against struggling Swansea City in their last game and could have no complaints after failing to create enough noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The visitors have picked up 37 points from 25 games this season and are fifth in the standings.

Norwich City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 105 meetings between Norwich and Watford. The hosts lead 43-33, while 29 games have been drawn.

The visitors have won all but one of their last seven games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

The Canaries have scored 32 league goals this season, the third-highest of all teams outside the playoff spots.

Only four of Watford's ten league wins this season have come on away turf.

The Hornets have picked up ten clean sheets in the league this season. Only Preston North End (11) and Coventry City (12) have picked up more.

Norwich City vs Watford Prediction

Norwich are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five games. They are without a win in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Watford, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have also won just one of their last five league games They have, however, lost just one of their last five away games and could pick up all three points here.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Watford

Norwich City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of the Hornets' last 11 games.)

Poll : 0 votes