Norwich City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City will aim to bounce back to winning ways in the EFL Championship when they welcome Watford to the Carrow Road Stadium on Tuesday.

Similarly, Watford will look to do the same as they come into this tie off the back of last week's shock 1-0 derby defeat to Luton Town.

In a game where Dimitris Giannoulis was sent off, Norwich City suffered their first defeat in 14 games as they took on Bournemouth last time out.

Emiliano Buendia opened the scoring after just five minutes. But goals from Sam Surridge, Arnaut Danjuma and Lloyd Kelly helped Bournemouth turn the game on its head to grab a 3-1 win.

However, following Swansea City’s 2-2 draw with 24th-place Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City confirmed their promotion back into the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Watford failed to reduce their gap with the league leaders as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Luton Town in the Beds Herts Derby.

One goal proved to be enough as James Collins converted his 78th-minute spot-kick to hand the hosts the victory.

While Watford remain second in the log, the result saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Advertisement

Norwich City vs Watford Head-to-Head

Watford have been the better side in this fixture, claiming 13 wins in their last 24 meetings. Norwich City have won nine matches while two matches have ended in draws.

Their last meeting came back in December when Ismaila Sarr’s first-half goal handed the Hornets a 1-0 win.

Norwich City Form Guide: D-D-W-WL

Watford Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

Norwich City vs Watford Team News

Norwich City

The hosts will be without Lukas Rupp (knock), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Adam Idah (hernia), Ben Gibson (ankle), Michael McGovern (knee) and Sam Byram (hamstring).

They are joined on the absentee list by Dimitris Giannoulis, who was suspended for picking up a straight red against Bournemouth.

Injured: Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann, Adam Idah, Ben Gibson, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Suspended: Dimitris Giannoulis

“Right now is the moment for everyone to stay together, to keep going, for everyone to believe in our important goal. We know our responsibility, we also know there will be difficult moments until the final. Now is the moment to believe in us.”



💬 @28xisco28 💬 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 18, 2021

Watford

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Watford camp, with Troy Deeney (Achilles) and Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL) the only guaranteed absentees.

However, Kiko Femenia will sit out this tie as he is suspended after picking up a red card last time out.

Advertisement

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Suspended: Kiko Femenia

Norwich City vs Watford Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul (GK), Xavi Quintilla, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann (GK); Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia; Philip Zinckernagel, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah; Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Norwich City vs Watford Prediction

Norwich City and Watford have been two of the best sides in the Championship. We predict an entertaining and hard-fought contest, with Norwich City earning all three points at the end of the day.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Watford