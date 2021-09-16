Norwich City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Norwich City are set to play Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. A second-half goal from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the deal for Arsenal.

Watford, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A second-half own goal from Chilean centre-back Francisco Sierralta and a goal from South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan secured the win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Norwich City vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Watford hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Norwich City 1-0. A second-half goal from experienced midfielder Dan Gosling ensured victory for Watford.

Norwich City form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L

Watford form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-W

Norwich City vs Watford Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Sam Byram, Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis and German centre-back Christoph Zimmermann. There are doubts over the availability of Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta, American attacker Josh Sargent and young full-back Bali Mumba.

Injured: Dimitris Giannoulis, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram

Doubtful: Josh Sargent, Bali Mumba, Przemyslaw Placheta

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford could be without Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, Spanish right-back Kiko Femenia, veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster and former Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Xisco Munoz is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ben Foster, Dan Gosling, Kiko Femenia, Joao Pedro

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Watford Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bachmann, Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Sissoko, Joshua King, Emmanuel Dennis, Cucho Hernandez

Norwich City vs Watford Prediction

Norwich City's yo-yo journey continues. After another excellent season in the Championship, they are back in the English top-flight, but have started poorly. The Canaries have been more active in the transfer market than last time around, and it remains to be seen whether it is enough.

Watford, like Norwich City, are in the Premier League after a good season in the Championship. The Hornets have lost three of their four league games so far, and manager Xisco Munoz must surely be aware of what happens to Watford managers on a regular basis.

Both teams have their issues. A close match is on the cards, but Norwich City should edge past Watford.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Watford

