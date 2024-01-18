Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Norwich City will host West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but continue their push for playoff football. They picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hull City last time out in the Championship, with Johnathan Rowe and substitute Christian Fassnacht getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Norwich City sit mid-table in 11th place with 38 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and remain on course for the promotion playoffs. They breezed past Huddersfield Town in a 4-1 home victory last time out, with Thomas Fellow and Brandon Thomas-Asante getting on the scoresheet to hand the Baggies a well-deserved win.

The visitors sit fifth in the league standings with 45 points from 27 matches and will be looking to continue their winning streak come Saturday.

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Norwich and West Brom. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last six across all competitions.

The Canaries have conceded 43 goals in the Championship this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Six of the Baggies' eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have picked up three draws and three wins from their last six games at Carrow Road and will be confident of a positive outcome this weekend.

West Brom have also won their last two matches and have won four of their last five across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)