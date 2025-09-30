Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Norwich City will host West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. West Brom have a three-point lead over the hosts and are eighth in the league standings.

Norwich have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league games. They met Stoke City in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Jovon Makama gave them the lead in the 28th minute, but Sorba Thomas pulled Stoke level soon after the break.

The visitors are also winless in their last three league games. They ended their losing streak after two games last week, playing out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City. Samuel Iling-Junior broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, and Nat Phillips' own goal in stoppage time helped Leicester level the score.

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 70 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 29 wins. Norwich have 23 wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Championship in March, and Norwich recorded a 1-0 home win.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Norwich City have lost their four home games across all competitions, conceding 10 goals.

West Bromwich Albion have seen conclusive results in their three away games this season, recording two wins.

The hosts have scored and conceded 10 goals apiece in seven league games this season.

Both teams have drawn two of their seven league games this season.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their last three games in this fixture.

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Canaries have won just one of their last six games in all competitions while suffering three defeats. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

They have some notable absentees. Shane Duffy, Papa Diallo, Amankwah Forson, Ben Chrisene, and Mathias Kvistgaarden remain sidelined with injuries. Lucien Mahovo is in contention to play, while Anis Ben Slimane also faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

The Baggies are winless in their last three games, scoring two goals. Notably, their last two wins across all competitions have been registered on their travels. They have scored in all but one of their eight games this season.

Daryl Dike continues to be sidelined while Krystian Bielik, Tammer Bany, and Karlan Grant are major doubts.

The hosts have endured a poor home record this season, and considering their injury list, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

