Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23

Norwich City will host West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Canaries are enjoying a solid run of form at the moment, gaining momentum in their pursuit of promotion to the top flight. They beat Bristol City 3-2 at home last time out, with Teemu Pukki scoring a first-half brace before Josh Sargent got in on the act after the restart to put the game beyond the Robins. Norwich are second in the league table with 19 points from nine games.

West Brom, meanwhile, have been largely uninspiring this season. They were beaten 3-2 by Birmingham City in their last game, which was their second consecutive winless outing at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies are languishing in 20th place in the league standings with just nine points from as many games. They are level on points with Swansea in the first relegation spot.

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Norwich and West Brom. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 27.

There have been 16 draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Norwich City

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their weekend clash. That includes Jon Rowe, Liam Gibbs, Sam McCallum, Jakob Sorensen, Isaac Hayden and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Injured: Jon Rowe, Liam Gibbs, Sam McCallum, Jakob Sorensen, Isaac Hayden, Dimitris Giannoulis, Adam Idah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Bromwich Albion

Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi are both injured and will not feature for the visitors this weekend. Tom Rogic is a doubt as he continues to work his way to match fitness.

Injured: Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, Martin Kelly, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XIs

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Sam Byram; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McLean; Joshua Sargent, Aaron Ramsey, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1): David Button; Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu; Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Norwich are on a four-game winning streak and have won their last six games in the league. They have lost just once at home this season.

West Brom, meanwhile, are winless in their last five outings and have won just one of their last eight across competitions. They are yet to win on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav