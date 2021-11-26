Norwich City vs Wolves Prediction and Betting tips | 27th November 2021

Norwich City host Wolves at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

After their terrible start to the season, Norwich have won two games on the trot and have lifted themselves off the bottom of the table. Dean Smith's side are currently 19th in the table, three points away from safety. They will hope to continue their strong form against Wolves.

Wolves, on the other hand, have been in great form of late. Bruno Lage's side are currently in sixth position, one point off the top five. They will aim to pick up all three points against Norwich on Saturday.

With both sides in good form of late, Saturday's fixture is sure to be a well-contested matchup.

Norwich City vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Norwich winning only one.

Wolves demolished Norwich 3-0 the last time they met back in February 2020, with Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez scoring on the night.

Norwich City are the lowest scoring team in the league with seven goals in 12 games. They are also tied for the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 27 goals so far.

Wolves have the fourth best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 12 goals from their 12 games so far.

Norwich City vs Wolves Prediction

Despite Norwich City's recent uptick in form, it's hard to see them picking up any points against Wolves on Saturday.

Dean Smith will take a relatively full-strength side into Saturday's game, with Christoph Zimmerman being the only absentee due to injury.

Wolves will also have a fairly strong side, with no regular first-team players missing for Bruno Lage's side. Yerson Mosquera, Hugo Bueno, Pedro Neto and Jonny are all still unavailable due to injury.

Wolves should have enough firepower upfront to get past Norwich on Saturday. We predict a high-tempo game with Wolves coming out on top.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Wolves

Norwich City vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Norwich City have the worst defense in the league and Wolves should be able to take advantage of that. Conversely, Norwich have scored five of their seven goals this season in their last three league games).

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to find the back of the net - YES (Jimenez has scored thrice in two games against Norwich City).

