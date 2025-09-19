Norwich City vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Norwich City lock horns with Wrexham in the sixth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Ad

Liam Manning's Norwich are coming off a 1-1 draw at Coventry City last weekend. Mathias Kvistgaarden's 17th-minute opener looked likely to be an unlikely winner at the Coventry Building Society Arena. However, Haji Wright saved Coventry's blushes with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time, having dominated possession (65%) and more shots on target (4-1).

Following the stalemate, Norwich are 10th in the standings, with seven points from five games, winning two.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson's Wrexham are fresh off a 3-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers. The visitors led 2-0 at half-time, thanks to a Conor Coady own goal and Richard Kone strike on the cusp of the break.

The Red Dragons reduced arrears midway through the second half through Kieffer Moore, but Roman Burrell restored QPR's two-goal lead eight minutes later. Following a third defeat in five games, Wrexham are just above the relegation zone, in 21st, with four points, having won just once this season.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Wrexham Championship contest at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs Wrexham head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 10 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Wrexham 8-1, with their last meeting being a 4-0 home win in League Division Two in February 1982.

The Canaries have won their last four meetings with Wrexham, scoring 14 times and conceding five.

Norwich have won once in their last five competitive home games, losing four, including all three this season.

Wrexham have won four times in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: W-W-L-L-W; Wrexham: L-W-W-D-L

Ad

Norwich City vs Wrexham prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of starts to the season, especially Wrexham, who have struggled on their return to the Championship after two decades.

In terms of head-to-head, the Canaries have absolutely dominated Wrexham, winning eight times in 10 meetings. The two sides haven't met in more than four decades.

However, going by Norwich's superior start to the season and overall dominance in the fixture, expect the Canaries - who are winless at home this season - to coast to a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Wrexham

Norwich City vs Wrexham betting tips

Tip-1: Norwich to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both teams have scored in all but one of their 10 head-to-head meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (All their matchups have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More