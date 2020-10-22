Norwich City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City's midweek win over Birmingham City was welcomed by Canaries fans as they rose from 17th to 8th in the space of just two games.

A win over strugglers Wycombe Wanderers this weekend could see them jump up into the play offs for the first time this season, currently only kept out of the top six by a single point.

With every game that passes, Wycombe come closer to earning their first point as a Championship club.

They did lose last time out, but by just a single goal to table-toppers Reading – a result that would have given Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth some encouragement.

Will this be the game they take home their first points of the campaign? It's a tough ask.

Norwich City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

These two outfits have only met four times in their history, Norwich winning every single one of those games.

Their last encounter took place in September 2018 when the Canaries edged passed the Chairboys in a League Cup thriller, 4-3.

Saturday's game will be just the second time Norwich welcome Wycombe to Carrow Road, having done so first in their 5-2 League One encounter in August 2009.

This will be the first time the two teams face each other in the second tier of English football.

Norwich City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Todd Cantwell is set to make an appearance for the hosts again after playing his first game for the club in the 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Christoph Zimmerman remains sidelined with a calf problem, with injuries also affecting Sam Byram and Kieran Dowell.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Christoph Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ainsworth looks to have a clean bill of health throughout his Wycombe squad – a remarkable feat given the size of his squad and how many matches they have had to play since the beginning of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul , Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Xavier Quintilla, Oliver Skipp , Lukas Rupp, Adam Idah, Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop , Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Dennis Adenrian, Curtis Thompson, Daryl Horgan, Alex Samuel, Scott Kashket

Norwich City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Norwich have hit a good run of form since the international break and will be aiming to break into the top six this weekend.

That objective could come at the expense of Wycombe, who remain pointless, having scored just one goal in their opening six league matches. It is hard to see Wycombe troubling Norwich in this encounter, and the home side should emerge victorious when all is said and done.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers