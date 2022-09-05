"Not an easy ride for anyone" - Peter Schmeichel fires warning to Manchester United star after 3-1 Arsenal win 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has warned winger Antony that the Premier League will be tough to adapt to despite scoring on his debut.

The Brazilian made the switch to Old Trafford on deadline day after the Red Devils paid Ajax £85.5 million (Transfermarkt). Antony was thrown straight into the starting lineup against Arsenal on Sunday (September 4), who went into their clash with a 100% record.

B/R Football @brfootball ANTONY SCORES ON HIS MAN UTD DEBUT ANTONY SCORES ON HIS MAN UTD DEBUT ♨️ https://t.co/dxZPDmpb91

The Brazilian enjoyed the perfect start to his Manchester United career with a superb first-time finish on his left foot to give his new team the lead. The Gunners equalized in the second half via Bukayo Saka. However, a Marcus Rashford double sealed a huge win for the hosts as Antony looked to have settled in on the right-wing nicely.

Legendary United goalkeeper Schmeichel, though, has warned supporters not to heap too much pressure on the former Ajax man. The Premier League Hall of Famer told BBC Radio 5 Live (as per The Metro):

"We spent a lot of money on him and you need to put your faith in the manager a little bit and believe that he knows what he’s bringing in. We all know that it’s a very big difference coming from other leagues into the Premier League and, on top of that, having to perform for Manchester United."

He added:

"When it’s going well, they get praise and hopefully Antony can do well every game. He played well and is grabbing all the headlines today."

He stressed that it is tough for players to adjust to the Premier League and it won't be easy for Antony as well. Schmeichel said:

"But we don’t want to put too much pressure on him though and have to let this young man settle in and get used to the Premier League because it’s not going to be an easy ride for him. It’s not an easy ride for anyone coming to this league and especially playing for United."

He added:

"We’ve seen it many times before. Let’s enjoy that he played really well and have a laugh at where he celebrated his goal [in front of the Arsenal fans]."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Every single Man United player touched the ball in the build-up to Antony’s goal against Arsenal 🤝 Every single Man United player touched the ball in the build-up to Antony’s goal against Arsenal 🤝 https://t.co/jvJOvKfdSU

Antony claims Manchester United goal against Arsenal was "instinct"

Following his debut goal, the tricky winger was asked about what went through his mind as he lined up his expert finish.

The South American explained to Manchester United's official website:

"Marcus passed the ball to perfection so when it came [to me], there was not much more I had to do. I saw the goalkeeper and the ball just came perfectly to me to place it as I did. I was very happy to just go with my instinct."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC (via antony00/IG) Antony's IG story after his Man United debut 🤝(via antony00/IG) Antony's IG story after his Man United debut 🤝❤️ (via antony00/IG) https://t.co/DhUj2AVs8M

Edited by Aditya Singh