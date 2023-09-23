“Not every boy will forgive you like Felix” – Fans troll on-loan Barcelona star Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend as she posts picture with actor 

Several fans have reacted to on-loan Barcelona star Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro's recent Instagram post. She posted a couple of pictures with actor Tomas Taborda.

Earlier this year in June, Corceiro confirmed splitting from Felix via a social media post. According to GOAL, she also denied the allegations of cheating on the Portuguese attacker with fellow footballer Pedro Porro.

Recently, the Portuguese model took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures where she can be seen sitting alongside Taborda.

Corceiro captioned the social media post:

"I really like him," She also added a white heart emoji.

As the post got uploaded, Joao Felix's fans quickly stormed the comments section with unique reactions. A few users compared Felix with Tomas Taborda while some outright claimed that the 23-year-old football star is better.

"Be careful not every boy will forgive you like Felix did," one user wrote.

"Felix is better," another commented.

Here are a few more reactions:

Reactions to Margarida Corceiro's recent Instagram post

Joao Felix has been in fine form for Barcelona, recording three goals and an assist in three appearances across competitions.

Atletico Madrid midfielder wishes Joao Felix the best for the ongoing season at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid midfielder and Joao Felix's former teammate Saul Niguez has spoken about the Portuguese attacker's transfer to Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder wished for Felix to have a positive season at Camp Nou.

However, he also mentioned the former Benfica forward's disappointing performance for Atletico. Felix signed for Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a transfer fee of £113 million.

However, he failed to live up to the expectations as he scored only 34 goals in a total of 131 appearances for Diego Simeone's side. Addressing Felix's performance for Los Colchoneros, Saul stated that it took a 'toll' on the club.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It couldn’t be here, and he wished him all the best. I hope everything goes well at Barça. It is true that he has started very strong.

“I think he could have done things better. He hasn’t done them and I think that has obviously taken its toll on the club and the team.”

While Atletico Madrid will next lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, Barcelona will play Celta Vigo on Saturday.