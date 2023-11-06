“Not everyone gives Lionel Messi a kiss” - Rapper writes hilarious caption as he shares snap of him kissing Lionel Messi

Rapper Maluma's latest photo caption has sparked a laugh, as he shared a moment where he plants a kiss on Lionel Messi. While he posted a carousel of snaps from his concert, one of the pictures included the Argentine legend in an embrace with the rapper.

Currently savouring some downtime after a rigorous few months since joining Inter Miami, Messi is indulging in various activities. He's been regularly spotted accompanying his children to Inter Miami's youth division matches. Over the weekend, he made his presence felt at Maluma's concert in the city.

This isn't the first instance where Messi's association with the Colombian artist has come to light, as the playmaker partook in a music video in August. This time around, the football icon relished the concert, later making his way to personally greet Maluma.

Messi and Maluma share a picture together after a concert.

The rapper then uploaded a cheeky photo on Instagram in which he is giving Messi a peck. Maluma's caption included the words:

“Not everyone gives Lionel Messi a kiss. I love you my bro."

The post has since garnered a flurry of attention, amassing over a million likes.

Lionel Messi clinches 8th Ballon d'Or, surpassing long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo

In a star-studded gala in Paris recently, Messi secured his eighth Ballon d'Or, extentending his lead over long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds five of these prestigious accolades. Messi's outstanding performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar played a significant role in this achievement.

The recent modifications to the Ballon d'Or criteria have seen achievements tallied per season instead of per calendar year. Based on this, Lionel Messi's accomplishments this year have undeniably set him apart. As Argentina's driving force in Qatar 2022, he netted two crucial goals in the final against France and sealed their fate with a converted penalty during the intense shootout.

This World Cup win marked the third for Argentina, coming 36 years after their previous triumph. For Messi, lifting the trophy was the cherry on top of an illustrious career, in which he has bagged every conceivable title with both Barcelona and the national squad.

His stellar season didn't stop there. At a club level, Lionel Messi's magic helped PSG clinch the Ligue 1 title, and his subsequent move to Inter Miami has already seen him making waves. He guided the Florida club to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup while helping them reach the final of the US Open Cup.