"Not fair in the slightest" - World No.3 Jon Rahm awestruck by Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale's golf skills 

2021 US Open champion and world no. 3 golfer Jon Rahm was left awestruck by Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale's stunning golf skills. Despite being a top-drawer professional footballer during his active career, Bale possesses a great amount of expertise in the sport of golf.

Bale is currently participating in pro-am events after his retirement from football and played alongside Rahm. The Spanish golfer was stunned by the former Tottenham Hotspur ace's skills.

He said (via GOAL):

"I told Gareth, 'you can't be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn't seem fair', Can't be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it's not fair in the slightest."

Rahm went on to further praise Bale's golfing skills, saying:

"He has no business being that good when he's a professional football player. When he can actually practice more, he's going to get a lot better. He got two strokes in the Pro-Am, which I think is already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player."

Gareth Bale, who scored the winners for Real Madrid in two UEFA Champions League finals, is set to take part in a PGA Tour event in Pebble Beach, California. The tournament will take place in weeks.

Gareth Bale's love for golf caused trouble during his Real Madrid career

Real Madrid Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

In 2013, Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur as the world's costliest player ever. The Welshman certainly lived up to his price tag. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 games for Los Blancos.

During the initial stages of his career at the Spanish capital, Bale was simply sublime. However, persistent injury issues were a staple of his time at the club.

After Wales qualified for the 2020 UEFA Euros in 2019, Bale's national teammates put up a banner that read:

"Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

ODDSbible @ODDSbible

🏌️‍♂️ A future Masters champion

Spoke Spanish when joining LAFC after 9 years of not speaking any at Real Madrid

Won 5 UCLs at Real Madrid whilst having the club on absolute strings for his whole career there



Happy Birthday Gareth Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order🏌️‍♂️ A future Masters championSpoke Spanish when joining LAFC after 9 years of not speaking any at Real MadridWon 5 UCLs at Real Madrid whilst having the club on absolute strings for his whole career thereHappy Birthday Gareth Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order🏌️‍♂️ A future Masters champion🇪🇸 Spoke Spanish when joining LAFC after 9 years of not speaking any at Real Madrid😂 Won 5 UCLs at Real Madrid whilst having the club on absolute strings for his whole career thereHappy Birthday Gareth Bale 🎂 https://t.co/shtbS1mhiq

Poll : 0 votes