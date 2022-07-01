"Not good enough, give me maximum" - Melissa Reddy provides insight on Erik ten Hag's training sessions at Manchester United 

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy has provided an update on Erik ten Hag's training session at Manchester United. The Dutchman began training with the players on Monday, June 27 at Carrington.

As per Reddy, multiple changes in training patterns were seen from the time of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Norwegian didn't have much authority over the players. He used to let Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, and Mike Phelan conduct the training and watch on.

Rangnick's sessions, meanwhile, were conducted by Chris Amas. They were focused on training with the ball but the players weren't stopped and corrected regularly.

Ten Hag is a very hands-on coach. He identified a lack of comfort on the ball in Manchester United players last season. Along with Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McLaren, he's trying to train players on constructing attacks while in possession.

Moreover, unlike Rangnick, he does stop and correct the players when a drill isn't done properly. He uses the line, "Not good enough. Give me the maximum" often to get the best out of the Manchester United players.

Ten Hag is enthusiastic on the pitch and has held light talks with the players so far but has also been concrete in what he demands.

Goalkeeper David de Gea has been complimentary of the new coach's ideas, standards and discipline. Another senior player commented on how Ten Hag wants the players to think and work mentally as well.

Hence, if the initial sessions are to go by, there could be a huge change in United's performances next season.

Barcelona prepare farewell video for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

According to journalist Gerard Romero (via Manchester Evening News), Barcelona have already prepared a farewell video for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been the subject of a long-drawn transfer saga between the two clubs. This has been the case since May, when Ten Hag identified him as a target.

The Red Devils have now agreed on a fixed fee of €65 + add-ons with Barcelona for the Dutchman. He, along with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, are likely to be Ten Hag's first signings at Old Trafford.

