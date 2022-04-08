"Nothing going on" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United yet to start negotiating with main target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are yet to commence negotiations with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Romano has stated that the England international is the top transfer target for the United hierarchy this summer. He also stated that Manchester United have other transfer targets as well. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel (via West Ham Zone), Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying:

“I see some names at the moment that are not something concrete, for example Declan Rice. He’s always been top of the list for Man United but there is no negotiation. There is nothing going on with West Ham, so at the moment we can’t say that they are negotiating with Declan Rice.”

The Italian added:

“He is always at the top of the list but at the moment, and with what David Moyes was saying a couple of days ago, it’s not going to be easy.”

It is no secret that Manchester United will be in the market for a new defensive midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. They currently have the likes of Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, but neither player has been consistent enough. The club are facing a distinct lack of defensive-minded midfielders in the squad.

However, Declan Rice is not the only player linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. According to the Manchester Evening News, United are also interested in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. Phillips has endured an injury-affected campaign this term.

Rice, meanwhile, is having an excellent season for West Ham United. The 23-year-old midfielder has already made 40 appearances for the Hammers this term, in which he has contributed four goals and four assists. Rice has also been West Ham's club captain this season with Mark Noble barely getting a game.

Manchester United face a struggling Everton side on Saturday

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9, to take on an Everton side currently engulfed in a relegation battle. This will be the perfect opportunity for the Red Devils to return to winning ways after last week's 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Everton are currently 17th in the Premier League standings, just one point clear of the relegation zone. They recently lost 3-2 against fellow relegation battle rivals Burnley.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have dropped down to seventh in the standings following their 1-1 home draw against Leicester on April 2. They are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra