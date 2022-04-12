“Nothing short of phenomenal” – Paul Robinson identifies ‘silver lining’ in Tottenham missing out on Luis Diaz to Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested there is a silver lining to Spurs missing out on signing Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool.

The Colombian winger moved to the Reds for £40.5 million in January and has hit the ground running under Jurgen Klopp. He was heavily touted for a move to Spurs before choosing to go to Anfield.

But it's not all doom and gloom, according to Robinson, who believes the signing of Dejan Kulusevski has been just as impactful for Spurs. The Swedish midfielder joined Antonio Conte's side from Juventus for in an £8.3 million loan deal that runs until 2023.

He has been in fine form for Conte's side, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

Robinson has praised the midfielder, saying that his performances have been somewhat of a silver lining in the failure to bring Diaz to north London.

He told Football Insider:

“It was a big blow missing out on Luis Diaz but it shows where the club is. They are trying to compete with the likes of Liverpool in the transfer market but can’t. Liverpool have Champions League football and are challenging for every major trophy. They will lose out on players like Diaz if a club like Liverpool is in the race as well."

Robinson then mentioned the impact Kulusevski has had since arriving, concluding:

“The silver lining is Kulusevski. He has been nothing short of phenomenal since he has come in."

Dejan Kulusevski electric form for Tottenham Hotspur more remarkable than Luis Diaz for Liverpool

Kulusevski's impact for Tottenham has been astounding

Luis Diaz has won major plaudits for his quick adaption to life at Anfield. He even usurped Diogo Jota for a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp's deadly frontline for a few games.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the trio have forged a forward line that has frightened defenses. They have scored a joint 11 goals since the winger arrived in Merseyside.

However, Kulusevski has had more of an impact for Spurs statically, outscoring the Colombian and contributing more assists.

Kuluveski has helped provide goals and assists in Conte's attack that were being solely bestowed upon Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to supply. In fact, the Swede's seven assists are the highest in the Premier League in 2022, only behind Kane.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham will make his loan deal from Juventus permanent. It will cost Spurs around £30 million to sign Kuluveski and that will be no problem.

