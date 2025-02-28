"Nothing surprises me anymore" - When Lionel Messi slammed Barcelona for kicking out teammate from club in 2020

Back in 2020, Lionel Messi did not hold back his emotions when Barcelona unceremoniously offloaded his close friend and teammate Luis Suárez. The Argentine superstar took to Instagram to express his frustration and disappointment at how the club treated the Uruguayan.

Suárez, who had been a vital figure in Barcelona’s attack after joining from Liverpool in 2014, was forced to leave the club for Atletico Madrid after six successful seasons. During his time at the Camp Nou, the striker formed a lethal partnership with Messi and Neymar, famously known as the 'MSN' trio, playing a pivotal role in the club’s 2014-15 treble-winning campaign.

However, despite his immense contributions, Barcelona decided to part ways with Suárez, a decision that left Messi both shocked and angered.

Messi’s Instagram post following Suárez’s exit revealed his disappointment. He wrote:

''I was already coming up with the idea but today I entered the locker room and I dropped the real note. How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing day to day with you, both on the courts and away. We're going to miss them so much. It was many years, many meetings, meals, dinners... Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together.

''It's going to be weird seeing you with another shirt and much more facing you. You deserved to be dismissed as what you are: one of the most important players in the club's history, achieving important things both in the group and individually. And not get thrown out like they did. But the truth is nothing surprises me any more.. I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you so much, I love you so. See you soon, my friend."

Little did Lionel Messi know that he’d have to leave his childhood club against his own will. The Argentine icon was compelled to leave La Blaugrana in 2021 due to the club’s financial and structural obstacles.

During their time together at Barca, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shared the pitch 258 times and combined for 99 goals. The pair are now reunited at MLS side Inter Miami.

''I had never seen Messi cry like I saw him cry'' – When Luis Suarez revealed his exit from Barcelona ‘hurt’ Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez’s departure from Barcelona in 2020 made Lionel Messi the only one left of the renowned 'MSN' trio at the Catalan club after Neymar had left for Paris Saint Germain in 2017.

Messi wasn’t happy with Barca's decision to part ways with Suarez, and the latter revealed later that the Argentine icon was hurt by his exit from the club.

In an interview with ESPN in 2022, Suarez said he had never seen Messi cry like that.

“I went, I showed up to train and they sent me to train separately, I suffered a lot and I came home and cried because of how they had treated me. It hurt me, it was also a message that they wanted to leave Leo alone, to separate him. We had nothing to do with it, it was a mess for the club,” Suarez said.

He added:

“In the years I was at Barcelona I never scored less than 25 goals per season. We had a bad time, Leo suffered a lot, I had never seen Messi cry like I saw him cry at Barcelona, it hurt him. I always had that uncertainty about why everything happened, but then luckily I was happy at Atlético de Madrid.”

