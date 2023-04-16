Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as the Red Devils climb to third place in the table | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, April 16.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a mixed run of form. They have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games across competitions. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals - a competition they are strong favorites to win.

Erik ten Hag was without defensive pair Lisandro Martinez, who has been ruled out for the season, and Raphael Varane. He named a slightly changed lineup for this contest.

Manchester United made a good start to the game and dominated possession in the first period. They carried early momentum and created the first goalscoring chances of the game. United went ahead in the 32nd minute courtesy of Antony, who was in the right place at the right time to score.

The Red Devils were successful in denying Nottingham Forest any chance to build momentum as they kept the ball for 70% of the first half. During that time, they attempted seven shots and hit the target four times. However, they were unable to add to their lead apart from the solitary goal and led 1-0 at the break.

Manchester United made a positive start to the second half as they looked to finish the contest early in the second period itself. They were given a boost in their search for a goal as Antony turned provider and assisted Diogo Dalot for their second goal of the night in the 76th minute.

The home crowd got fully behind Nottingham Forest for the dying embers of the match but were unable to spur their team on to find a way back into the game. The Red Devils secured an important 2-0 win to climb to third in the table.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. Harry Maguire put Manchester United under early pressure

Erik ten Hag was forced to name a completely new-look defensive line, having gone with a different combination altogether prior to the injury setbacks. Club captain Maguire slotted back into the XI but did not make the best of starts to the game as he was booked in the third minute for denying Taiwo Awoniyi an attacking opportunity.

Maguire also got away with a slightly mistimed tackle on a Forest player but somehow the referee did not award a spot-kick and the game carried on.

#4. Bruno Fernandes bossed the midfield for the visitors

Fernandes enjoyed a great and energetic performance at the heart of Manchester United's midfield as he pulled the strings from deep-lying areas. He was involved in both the defensive and offensive ends and made several forward runs to support his teammates.

He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including six key passes, one cross and three long balls. He also attempted five shots and hit the target three times. Fernandes won four duels, making one clearance and one tackle.

#3. Keylor Navas kept Nottingham Forest in the game single-handedly

Keylor Navas has hit the ground running since joining Forest this season as he has made more saves than any other 'keeper since arriving at the club. He made several crucial saves in this game to keep his team in contention for a result right up until the final whistle.

However, he was unable to deny Antony and Dalot, who scored the two goals that were enough to take Manchester United over the line.

#2. Forest look destined for relegation

Following this defeat, Nottingham Forest now have 27 points from 31 games and are 18th in the table, just two points off the bottom. They trail 17th placed Everton on goal difference but have slim hopes of making that up given their struggles.

They have only won six games so far this season, a number which is extremely low should a team have any hopes of remaining in the Premier League. They have now picked up just one point from their last six games in the league after a poor run of form.

#1. Manchester United climb to third place with the win

Manchester United are now three points clear of Newcastle United in fourth place following their convincing win against Nottingham Forest. However, the Red Devils have the tougher run-in given they still have to face Chelsea, Spurs and Aston Villa.

The race for third and fourth place will surely go on until the last day of the season.

