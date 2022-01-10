Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Gunners suffer shock defeat | FA Cup 2021-22

Arsenal bowed out of the FA Cup in the third round after losing by a solitary goal away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Lewis Grabban came off the bench to score the only goal of the game for the Championship team. The 33-year-old, at full stretch, toed in a perfect cross from Ryan Yates to grab the winner of the night.

The first half was largely a snooze-fest, as both teams failed to create any clear -cut chances. However, the dynamics changed in the second half. The Championship side had Arsenal hanging by a slim thread.

Nottingham Forest upped the ante, and were rewarded for their perseverance seven minutes from time. Arsenal failed to muster a response, and made an early exit from the competition.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Arsenal show lack of desire against Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka in action against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal were the superior side on paper, but they failed to show that on the field. The Londoners lacked tenacity and attacking verve on the night. They failed to have a single shot on target. The only player that tried to make something happen was Bukayo Saka, while the others appeared clueless.

Manager Mikel Arteta's post-game interview pretty much summed up the game for the Gunners. He said that his team's performance was nowhere near what a club like Arsenal should produce. They failed to hit a single shot on target all game.

Squawka Football @Squawka



It’s just the second time this season they’ve failed to hit the target (also vs Man City in August). Arsenal failed to have a single shot on target against Nottingham Forest.It’s just the second time this season they’ve failed to hit the target (also vs Man City in August). #EmiratesFACup Arsenal failed to have a single shot on target against Nottingham Forest. It’s just the second time this season they’ve failed to hit the target (also vs Man City in August). #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/Mw0gU5J5rK

That marked only the second time this season Arsenal failed to do so. The only other occasion was their defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League a few weeks ago.

#4 Edward Nketiah fails to capitalise on his opportunity

Edward Nketiah failed to deliver.

Edward Nketiah started the game in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, who are out representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations. Moreover, Nketiah got the nod ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Nketiah had the perfect opportunity to shine, but he squandered the opportunity. He had absolutely no impact on the game, and was completely neutralised by the Nottingham Forest backline .

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav