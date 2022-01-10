Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings as they suffer a shock third-round exit | FA Cup 2021-22

Lewis Grabban’s late strike saw Nottingham Forest condemn Arsenal to a shock third-round exit from the FA Cup on Sunday.

Neither side produced much in an attacking sense in the first half, with both keepers largely untroubled throughout. As such, there was much room for improvement at either end as the two sides emerged for the second half.

While most expected the Premier League outfit to raise their game in the second half, it was the Championship side that rose to the occasion. Forest created the better chances and were rewarded in the 83rd minute as Grabban poked home following a swift counter.

The hosts held on to record a famous win, their second in four years at this stage in the competition against the Gunners.

On that note, here are Arsenal’s player ratings from their disappointing FA Cup outing.

Bernd Leno: 5/10

The German was the busier of the two keepers and made a couple of important saves in the game. However, he was ultimately unable to maintain a clean sheet on his return to the starting lineup.

Cedric Soares: 5/10

While the Portuguese international was fairly tidy in defense, he was ineffective in attack and barely offered anything going forward.

Ben White: 5/10

White impressed with his composure and quality on the ball, bringing it out from the back with confidence. The Englishman made the most passes (80) of anyone on the pitch.

Rob Holding: 5/10

Holding was solid and composed in the Arsenal defense and also posed a formidable threat in the opposition penalty area.

Nuno Tavares: 4/10

Tavares’s unexpected withdrawal in the first half appeared to be a tactical decision, with the Portuguese full-back not having the most impressive outing.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: 5/10

The Belgian offered energy and physicality in midfield but was rather unimaginative in possession.

Charlie Patino: 5/10

Patino played with great confidence and maturity in his first senior start but was unable to make much of an impact.

Bukayo Saka: 5/10

Saka was arguably Arsenal’s brightest spark going forward and looked dangerous every time he got on the ball. The Englishman created the most chances (4) in the game.

Martin Odegaard: 5/10

Odegaard was his usual tidy self on the ball but was unable to create any chances of note for his teammates to capitalize on.

Gabriel Martinelli: 4/10

Martinelli offered his customary enthusiasm and energy on the left wing and troubled the opposition defense on occasion. The Brazilian picked up a second-half booking for a cynical challenge.

Eddie Nketiah: 4/10

Nketiah (R) endured a frustrating outing up top for Arsenal

Starved of service and often left isolated up top, Nketiah endured a frustrating and rather anonymous outing leading the line for Arsenal.

Substitutes:

Kieran Tierney: 5/10

A surprise first-half introduction, Tierney got forward down the left with good intent. However, the Scotsman was caught out of position for the goal.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5/10

Lacazette came on for the final 20-odd minutes and ran around with great purpose but offered little end product.

Sead Kolasinac: N.A.

Kolasinac was thrown on for the final couple of minutes as Arsenal went all out in search for an equalizer.

