Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an exceptional start to their campaign. The Gunners suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Nottingham Forest and have won 52 out of the 102 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 28 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won only two of their last 10 home league games against Arsenal - their previous such game against the Gunners in the Premier League ended in a 1-0 defeat in 1999.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture by a 5-0 scoreline and could complete a Premier League double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.

Arsenal have won their last four league games against Nottingham Forest and have never won five such games in a row in the history of the competition.

Nottingham Forest have won their last two matches in all competitions at home against Arsenal, winning FA Cup games against the Gunners in 2018 and 2022.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have consistently punched above their weight this season and still have a marginal chance in the title race. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest are capable of pulling off an upset but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Odegaard to score - Yes

