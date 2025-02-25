Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been consistently exceptional this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-3 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 55 out of the 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 29 victories.

Nottingham Forest have lost seven of their last eight matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in May 2023.

Arsenal won this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin in the Premier League last season and have not won consecutive away games in the league against Nottingham Forest since 1990.

Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 evening kickoffs in the Premier League and have managed to win each of their last nine such games.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have suffered from regular stutters in the Premier League since the turn of the year and currently find their title hopes hanging by a thread. The Gunners were surprisingly wasteful against West Ham United last week and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of holding their own in front of their home crowd. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

