Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Nottingham Forest will trade tackles with Arsenal in a Premier League matchday 22 clash on Tuesday.

The hosts are fresh off a goalless draw away to Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, forcing a replay.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had an extra week of rest over the weekend, having been eliminated by Liverpool in the previous round.

The Gunners will be aiming to build on their comfortable 5-0 home thrashing of Crystal Palace last time out in the Premier League. Center-back Gabriel scored a first-half brace while compatriot Gabriel Martinelli also scored two after the break. Leandro Trossard scored in between both Brazilians, with Gabriel Jesus providing the assist for the Belgian.

Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Brentford. They took the lead through Danilo's third-minute strike but Ivan Toney scored the equalizer in the 19th minute with a spectacular free-kick on what was his first game back from an eight-month suspension.

Ben Mee and Neal Maupay scored second-half goals on either side of Chris Wood to help the Bees end their five-game winless run.

The defeat left the Tricky Trees in 16th spot on 20 points, four points above the drop zone. Arsenal are third with 43 points to their name.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 105th head-to-head game. Arsenal lead 53-29 (22 draws).

The most recent game between the two sides came in August 2023 on the opening day. Arsenal claimed a 2-1 home win.

22 of the 29 goals scored in Forest's home games this season have come after the break.

Arsenal have not scored more than a single goal in any of their last four away league games (two losses), the longest such run since early 2020.

Six of Bukayo Saka's nine goals in all competitions this season have come in the first half.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently four points above the dropzone but face the possibility of a points deduction due to FFP breaches. Nuno Espirito Santo's side need to start climbing up the table to further solidify their status. The West Bridgford outfit are seeking to win successive home league games for the first time this season and will be quietly confident, having won each of the last three home games against Arsenal.

The most recent of those effectively ended Mikel Arteta's side's title aspirations last season and a repeat here could also put paid to their dreams this term. The 41-year-old was the subject of exit speculation over the weekend and a win could help ease some of the furor surrounding his future in the Emirates dugout.

This could be a close affair but we are tipping Arsenal to narrowly nick the game and leave with maximum points.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arsenal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half