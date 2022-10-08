Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Aston Villa lock horns with a struggling Nottingham Forest outfit in an important clash at the City Ground on Monday.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The hosts suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat against Leicester City in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Leeds United last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Nottingham Forest and have won 60 out of the 128 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 38 victories.

Aston Villa have scored eight goals in their last two matches against Nottingham Forest, with their opponents managed six goals in these games.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 10 Premier League games played against Aston Villa between 1992 and 1999, with their previous victory coming in 1994.

After a run of 11 Premier League matches in which they conceded at least one goal in every game, Aston Villa have managed to keep clean sheets in their last two games.

Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have conceded 18 goals in their last five games in the competition.

Nottingham Forest have faced 136 shots so far this season - the third-highest tally in the Premier League since the 2003-04 campaign.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this fixture. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins are yet to step up this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest have been in poor form so far and have a mountain to climb to ensure their survival in the top flight. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

