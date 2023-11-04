Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at the City Ground on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past Luton Town by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 61 out of the 130 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 38 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 15 league games against Aston Villa, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline at home in the Championship in February 2017.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 1994.

Nottingham Forest won two of their first four matches in the Premier League this season but are winless in their last six games in the competition.

Since the start of the last season, Nottingham Forest have lost 10 of their 12 matches against teams in the top five of the league table.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this match. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes