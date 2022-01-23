Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest return to action this weekend and will host Barnsley at the City Ground on Tuesday in their outstanding Championship game.

The Reds beat relegation-threatened Derby County 2-1 last time out, with Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson both getting on the scoresheet.

The victory marked a second consecutive league win for the hosts and a third across all competitions.

Nottingham Forest sit eighth in the league table, with 40 points from 27 games. They will be looking to continue their good run as they inch ever closer to the playoff spots.

Barnsley are currently a shadow of the team they were last season. The side who were in contention for promotion last season are currently in the thick of the battle for survival this time around. They were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City on Saturday and did not remotely come close to the levels required to win a football game.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Championship standings with just 14 points from 25 games. They will be hoping to begin picking up points as they look to avoid the drop.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

There have been 88 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Barnsley. The hosts have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 23 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Nottingham Forest won the game 3-1.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-tutu and Alex Mighten are all injured and will not be available for selection against Barnsley.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-tutu, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik and Aapo Halme all remain out with injuries and are not expected to play for the visitors later this week.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Ryan Yates; Max Lowe, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Jasper Moon, Jordan Williams; Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer; Carlton Morris, Victor Adeboyejo, Callum Styles; Aaron Leya Iseka

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Prediction

After closing 2021 with back-to-back defeats, Nottingham Forest have picked up three wins on the bounce, returning to the impressive showings they have displayed under manager Steve Cooper.

Barnsley are winless in their last nine league games, losing six of those games and drawing three times. They have scored just 17 goals all season, the least in the Championship, and could fall to defeat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Barnsley

