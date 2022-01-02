Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to snap their two-game losing streak when they welcome Barnsley to the City Ground Stadium on Monday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in any of their last eight games and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Nottingham Forest failed to return to winning ways last Thursday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

This followed a 2-0 loss away to Middlesbrough which saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 34 points from 25 games, Nottingham Forest are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Barnsley failed to find their feet as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Poya Asbaghi’s men have now failed to taste victory in each of their last eight games, losing five games and picking up three draws.

After claiming 14 points from 24 games, Barnsley are currently second but one on the log, four points above rock-bottom Derby County.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Head-To-Head

Barnsley boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 33 wins from the last 88 meetings between the teams. Barnsley have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Barnsley Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts will be without the services of Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe and Rodrigo Ely, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme and Obbi Oulare are all on the club’s injury table and will sit out Monday’s game.

Injured: Cauley Woodrow, Aapo Halme, Obbi Oulare

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall; Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson; Philip Zinckernagel

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik; Callum Brittain, Josh Benson, Claudio Gomes, Jordan Williams; Carlton Morris, Callum Styles; Aaron Leya Iseka

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns in the first half of the season, with Nottingham Forest being the superior team. Barnsley are on an eight-game winless run and we predict the hosts will claim all three points.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Barnsley

