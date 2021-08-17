Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this midweek and will see Nottingham Forest take on Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest are one of two sides to have lost their first two games of the Championship campaign. They fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City on opening day before losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Full-time ⏱



Defeat for The Reds at The City Ground



Nottingham Forest have advanced in the EFL Cup after defeating Bradford City 2-1 in the first round of the competition.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to suffer defeat in the Championship this season. They beat Swansea 2-1 in their first game of the campaign and then drew 1-1 at Milwall in the next. However, they failed to qualify for the second round of the EFL Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Morecambe.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

There have been 123 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers in the past. Blackburn Rovers have a significantly better record with 53 wins compared to Nottingham Forest's 37. There have been 33 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season. Nottingham Forest won 1-0 with Alex Mighten scoring the sole goal of the game.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: D-W

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh and Joe Worrall are both unavailable for selection due to injuries. Gaetan Bong is also out as he continues his suspension after receiving a red card against Coventry City.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Worrall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gaetan Bong

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have no injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game. Manager Tony Mowbray will have every player fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Jordi Osei-Tutu; Ryan Yates, Cafu; Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Harry Pickering; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; Sam Gallagher, John Buckley, Ben Brereton; Tyrhys Dolan

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Nottingham Forest are winless in their Championship campaign so far, losing 2-1 in both games played. While they have scored in both games, Nottingham Forest's defense has not proved impregnable by any means. Manager Chris Hughton will be hoping his side can be more solid defensively against Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers have also been susceptible at the back at times, conceding in all their games this season. The clash should see goals scored at both ends of the pitch.

We believe Blackburn Rovers should have enough firepower and determination to inflict a third straight league defeat on Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

