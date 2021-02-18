Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 

Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers will trade tackles at the City Ground on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently sit in 18th spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 30 matches to date. Blackburn Rovers are six places and six points better off in 12th place.

Both sides come into the game on the back of defeats. Nottingham Forest suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Swansea. A late strike by Connor Roberts gave the Welsh outfit all three points.

Rovers were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Barnsley. Three late goals were shared between the sides, with Adam Armstrong's injury-time strike serving as a mere consolation for the Ewood Park outfit.

😷 Order your #Rovers Face Mask online from https://t.co/qBiiloME3H!



🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 18, 2021

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 122 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have a much better head-to-head record.

The Lancashire outfit have 53 wins and 33 draws to their name, while Nottingham Forest were victorious on 36 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when an injury-time strike by Joe Lolley was enough to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 away victory.

Nottingham Forest form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Nottingham Forest

Forest manager Chris Hughton will be without four first-team players for the visit of Blackburn Rovers. Harry Arter (calf), Samba Sow (ankle) and Scott McKenna (ankle) are all sidelined.

Sammy Ameobi is a new injury concern due to a knee issue, while Ryan Yates could make a return from a calf injury.

There are no suspension worries for the Tricky Trees.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Sammy Ameobi, Scott McKenna, Samba Sow

Doubtful: Ryan Yates

Suspension: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors have three players ruled out for the trip to Nottingham. Bradley Johnson (hamstring), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Lewis Holtby was substituted after coming off the bench against QPR last week. Scans showed his knee injury was not as serious as initially feared. The German midfielder might be in line for a return against Forest.

There are no suspension issues for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: Lewis Holtby

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, James Garner; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Glenn Murrayi; Lewis Grabban

Advertisement

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Amari'i Bell, Jarrad Branthwaite, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn Rovers come into this game on a three-game losing run. The visitors, however, have what it takes to get back on track with a positive result.

Their expansive style of play suggests that goals could be scored at both ends but Forest's good run could see them share the spoils.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Blackburn Rovers