Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host promoted-side Blackpool at the City Ground on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the EFL Championship to five games.

The Tricky Trees have managed to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone, sitting in 17th place with 11 points, three clear of Barnsley.

This upturn in form can be credited to the arrival of Steve Cooper, who has done a good job at the helm so far.

He's won twice and drawn once from his first three games and will be hoping to continue his unbeaten start as the club's new manager.

Their rivals from Lancashire, too, are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak, with forward Shayne Lavery scoring in each of their last three to emerge as their talisman.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

There have been 84 clashes between the sides before, with Nottingham Forest winning 30 times.

Blackpool have beaten them on a close 27 occasions but only once in their last eight encounters.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool Team News

Nottingham Forest

Jordi Osei-Tutu has been sidelined with an injury and the Arsenal loanee is with his parent club to recover. Loic Mbe Soh also remains out due to injury while Rodrigo Ely is not match fit yet.

In-form striker Lewis Grabban, who's scored four times in their last six games, will get another chance to continue adding to his tally.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Loic Mbe Soh

Doubtful: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

The Seasiders aren't as lucky with injuries as Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery are to remain out for some time

Richard Keogh is doubtful but should he indeed miss the clash, James Husband will be the man to deputize for the 35-year-old defender.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Shayne Lavery, Richard Keogh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Max Lowe; Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Stuart Moore; Dujon Sterling, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool Prediction

The Tricky Trees have scored plenty of goals in their last few games, making them a menacing outfit.

Blackpool, on the other hand, are a mean outfit and haven't conceded more than once in any of their last four games, although that run might end here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Blackpool

