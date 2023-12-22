Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with a resurgent Bournemouth side in a crucial encounter at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Cherries stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good recent record against Nottingham Forest and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's six victories.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last six league games against Bournemouth, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline at home in a Championship fixture in 2015.

After a winless run of eight matches away from home in league games against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth have won each of their last two such games in their last two seasons.

Nottingham Forest have suffered defeat in each of their last three matches at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 1999.

After picking up seven points from their first five matches in the Premier League this season, Nottingham Forest have picked up only seven points from their last 12 such games.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth have taken impressive strides in the Premier League this season and have managed to steer themselves away from the relegation zone. The Cherries have pulled off some surprising results over the past month and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive this season. Bournemouth are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes