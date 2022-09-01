Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Nottingham Forest will entertain Bournemouth at the City Ground Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off 6-0 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City on Wednesday, failing to score for the second straight game. Bournemouth, meanwhile, snapped their three-game losing streak with a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. They have not scored in their last four league games, though.

Both newly promoted sides have endured a slow start to their respective campaigns. After five games, each team has picked up just one win and a loss, losing three. This will be their first meeting in the Premier League meeting.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 18 times across competitions. The visitors have a narrow 7-6 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Bournemouth are on a four-game unbeaten streak against Nottingham, picking up three wins. They secured a league double against Nottingham in the EFL Championship last season.

The two teams have the joint-worst attacking record in the league, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, with just two goals scored.

Bournemouth have conceded 16 goals in five league games, the worst defensive record in the league. Nottingham have conceded 11, the second-worst defensive record.

The Cherries have lost 14 of their last 16 away games in the Premier League, conceding a whopping 13 in their last two.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Tricky Trees have lost their last two games but should be able to produce a solid display at home. They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine home games against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have struggled away from home in the league this season. They kept their first clean sheet of the campaign last time around and should be able to hold their own here.

They played out a goalless draw against Wolves in caretaker manager Gary O'Neil's first game in charge and will fancy their chances of avoiding defeat in Nottingham.

Considering the struggles of both sides in front of goal, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

