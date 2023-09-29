Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Brentford at the City Ground on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in their most recent league game. First-half goals from midfielder Phil Foden and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland secured the win for Manchester City, who had Spanish midfielder Rodri sent off.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the third round of the EFL Cup. An early first-half goal from winger Reiss Nelson sealed the deal for Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford have won nine games, lost four and drawn three.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has managed five goal contributions in five league starts for Nottingham Forest this season.

Swedish winger Anthony Elanga has managed two goal contributions in one league start for Nottingham Forest this season.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has scored four goals in six league starts for Brentford this season.

Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen has managed two goals in six league starts for Brentford this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 12th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. They have had a steady start to their league campaign, but it remains to be seen what the ambition of the club is. They have not shied away from spending money, but having finished 16th last season, there must be pressure on Steve Cooper to ensure that there are clear signs of improvement in both performances and results this season.

They once again signed a bunch of players this summer, with the club investing in youth in the form of players like Anthony Elanga, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum Hudson-Odoi to complement a bunch of players entering their prime like Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez.

Brentford, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, one point behind Nottingham Forest. The club have shown steady progress under the leadership of Thomas Frank, but the club might need to start looking for a goalscorer soon; Ivan Toney might not be a Brentford player for long, with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea linked.

A close game is on the cards, but Brentford might edge past Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brentford to keep a clean sheet- yes