Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

Nottingham Forest are set to play Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. Goals from young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and a brace from winger Reiss Nelson secured the win for Arsenal.

Brentford, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A goal from centre-back Ben Mee for Brentford was cancelled out by a goal from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had veteran striker Diego Costa sent off late in the second-half.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford have won eight games.

Nottingham Forest have won four games, while the other two have ended in draws.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored three goals in the league for Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has two assists in the league for Nottingham Forest.

Striker Ivan Toney has 10 goal contributions in the league for Brentford.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently bottom of the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They have won only two league games this season, which does not bode well given Nottingham Forest's heavy expenditure during the summer transfer window.

Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emmanuel Dennis and Renan Lodi were some of the names acquired by the club, but manager Steve Cooper has found it hard to find his best XI, which is not surprising given that the club signed more than 20 players in the summer.

Brentford, on the other hand, are currently 11th in the league, and have won only one of their last five games as well. Ivan Toney is the clear star of the side, and the squad is clearly full of talent, including David Raya and Aaron Hickey.

However, their biggest asset could be manager Thomas Frank. The Dane has been linked with clubs like Leicester City and Aston Villa recently, with the Brentford's success in the Championship and their subsequent good performances in the English top flight elevating his status as a sought-after manager.

A draw seems like an ideal result, with both sides struggling for form.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brentford to score first- Yes

