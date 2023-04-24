Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the league. A brace from Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and a goal from Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah secured the win for Liverpool. Welsh full-back Neco Williams and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White scored the goals for Nottingham Forest.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Frank Lampard's Chelsea 2-1 in their most recent league game. Goals from experienced attacker Danny Welbeck and Paraguay international Julio Enciso sealed the deal for Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion. Midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the goal for Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion have won five games, lost three and drawn five.

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister has nine goal contributions in 25 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has 11 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion so far.

German midfielder Pascal Gross has 12 goal contributions in 29 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has nine goal contributions in 28 league starts for Nottingham Forest so far.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Leicester City. They have lost their last four league games, and given they have now entered the final run of the competition, it is not ideal to lose form at such a critical juncture.

Steve Cooper has been backed in the transfer market, and even signed a new contract last year. However, given the amount of money they have spent, it will not bode well for Nottingham Forest to be relegated.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, and there has been nothing but praise for Roberto De Zerbi. De Zerbi has accelerated the club's development in the league following his arrival, and already players like Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan have established themselves as players to keep an eye on.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- yes

