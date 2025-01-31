Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025 

Nottingham Forest host Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on Saturday in the Premier League. The hosts are enjoying an historic season and are on course for a surprise UEFA Champions League appearance as they sit third in the points table with 44 points.

Following a remarkable run of form since December, the Reds fell 5-0 at high-flying Bournemouth last time out, their heaviest league defeat since December 2023.

Brighton, meanwhile, seemed to have found their feet after a convincing 3-1 win at Manchester United on matchday 22 but fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Everton last weekend. They conceded a penalty late in the first half, which eventually proved to be their undoing. The Seagulls are ninth in the standings with 34 points.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 competitive meetings between Forest and Brighton since the late 1940s., with Forest leading 17-13.

The Seagulls are undefeated in three games in the fixture, winning two.

The Reds have shipped seven goals in their last 135 minutes of competitive action, four more than they allowed in their previous eight matches.

Brighton have managed one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League road games.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Forest's latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak. They have won all but one of their last six home matches.

Like their weekend opponents, Brighton suffered their first defeat of the year last weekend. They have been solid on the road recently and should do just enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Nottingham 2-2 Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

