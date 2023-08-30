Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

Both Nottingham Forest and Burnley will be looking to get back to winning ways as they clash in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest got off to a dream start against Manchester United last Saturday. They raced to a 2-0 lead as early as the fourth minute but ended the night without a point to take home as they eventually lost the game 3-2.

Taiwo Awoinyi's surging run that started in his own half after stealing the ball from a Manchester United corner culminated in his third goal of the new season. A little more than a minute later, Willy Boly nodded home from a free-kick to give Forest an unlikely 2-0 lead.

However, Manchester United fought back with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro showing their never-say-die spirit.

Eventually, Forest gave up and the Red Devils managed to avoid embarrassment in just their second home game of the new Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Burnley fell to a second consecutive defeat in the Premier League last Sunday. Aston Villa beat Vincent Kompany's team 3-1 at Turf Moor thanks to a first-half brace from Matty Cash and a 61st-minute strike from Moussa Diaby.

Having lost just three of their 46 matches in the Championship last season, Burnley were expected to have a smoother landing in the new campaign. However, after losing their first two games of the new season with a combined scoreline of 6-1, it's hard to remain optimistic about their chances this term.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions.

Forest have drawn the their last two home games against Burnley.

Forest made it to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup last season, eventually falling 5-0 on aggregate to Manchester United.

Burnley have made it to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in each of the last three seasons.

Forest have managed to score five goals in their last three matches in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Prediction

There have been plenty of goals in both Forest and Burnley's matches so far this season. While Forest have looked threatening in attack, the same cannot be said of Burnley. As things stand, Steve Cooper's side looks stronger. This one should be an entertaining affair but we expect Forest to beat Burnley.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Burnley

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes