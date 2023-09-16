Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2023

Nottingham Forest welcome last-placed Burnley to the City Ground in the Premier League on Monday (September 18), as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts bounced back well from their 3-2 loss at Manchester United last month with a 1-0 win at Chelsea in their previous outing. Anthony Elanga, who was subbed in following an injury to Danilo in the first half, scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute.

Burnley, meanwhile, have struggled on their return to the top flight, losing their first three games. In their previous outing, they fell to a 5-2 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, with Son Heung-min scoring a hat-trick.

Forest and Burnley are meeting for the second time in 18 days having gone head-to-head in the Carabao Cup second round last month. Burnley hd eked out a narrow win, with Zeki Amdouni netting a 90th-minute winner.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 108 times across competitions, with their first meeting in 1892. Forest lead 43-47.

This is their first Premier League meeting.

Nottingham are winless in seven meetings against Burnley.

Seven of their last nine meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Burnley have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League after three games, conceding 11 goals.

Nottingham have won their last four home games in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and conceding five times.

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Prediction

Nottinghm have two wins and two defeats in four league games. They're winless in three home meetings against Burnley, drawing twice.

There are doubts over the availability of Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga due to injury. Aurier has started all four league games, so his absence will be a blow for manager Steve Cooper.

Burnley, meanwhile, have struggled on their return to the top flight. They did beat Forest in the Carabao Cup last month, though.

Manager Vincent Kompany has a few injury concerns, as Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal remain sidelined. Aaron Ramsey and Anass Zaroury are available, though.

Considering Burnley's struggles in the league and Forest's current form, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nottingham 2-1 Burnley

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Taiwo Awoniyi to score or assist any time - Yes