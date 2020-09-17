Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest will be eager to register their first win of the season this Saturday when they take on Cardiff City in the EFL Championship.

It will be their first home game since their horrendous capitulation against Stoke City on the final day of the 2019-20 season when they lost 4-1, meaning they lost out on a place in the playoffs by a single goal.

As a result, huge speculation surrounds the future of Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi who is facing mounting pressure.

Cardiff, meanwhile, did book its place in the the top six, albeit falling to a 3-2 defeat in the semi-finals across both legs against eventual playoff winners Fulham.

Both Forest and Cardiff lost their opening games 2-0 to QPR and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, so both will not want to lose again which should provide for an entertaining spectacle in this Saturday kick-off.

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Cardiff came away with the three points in this fixture last year, although Forest claimed three points of their own in the reverse fixture later in the season.

That was the home side's first win over the Bluebirds in 11 meetings, having not beaten the Welsh outfit since October 2012.

Advertisement

Cardiff have won double the amount of games Forest have (30) in terms of matches between these two rivals over the course of history, with 11 draws being played out between the two.

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Team News

Joao Carvalho has trained away from the first team amid uncertainty about his future at the club.

Meanwhile, Joe Worrall has been linked with a move to the Premier League but is still likely to line-up against Cardiff.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff are set to name an unchanged starting XI, with Lee Tomlin a doubt ahead of kick-off.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lee Tomlin

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Jordan Gabriel, Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Nuno da Costa, Lewis Grabban

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Junior Hoilett, Kieffer Moore

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Prediction

This one is set to be a close one with both sides evenly balanced.

If there were home supporters allowed into the stadium (which they are currently prohibited to due to the coronavirus pandemic), Forest would come out as slight favourites, but Cardiff may benefit from the soulless City Ground.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Cardiff City