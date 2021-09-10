Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their run of two consecutive defeats, Cardiff City travel to the City Ground Stadium on Sunday to face Nottingham Forest.

The visitors will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat across all competitions when they take on the Reds in the match.

Nottingham Forest ended their run of four straight defeats last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw against Derby County.

Tom Lawrence gave the Rams the lead inside the first quarter of an hour, but Brennan Johnson struck with eight minutes remaining on the clock to force a share of the spoils.

This followed a 4-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers which condemned them to a second-round exit from the EFL Cup.

With just one point from their opening four games, Nottingham Forest are currently rooted to the bottom of the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City’s slump in form continued last time out when they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Bristol City.

Austrian midfielder Andreas Weimann scored in either half to condemn the Bluebirds to their second defeat on the spin.

Prior to that, Mick McCarthy’s men lost 2-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion in the second round of the EFL Cup two weeks ago.

With eight points from five games, Cardiff City are ninth in the league table, level on points with Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Cardiff City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their last 59 encounters. Nottingham Forest have picked up 17 wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts will be without the services of Rodrigo Ely, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh, who are presently injured.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will be without Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tomlin Lee, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Max Lowe, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Djed Spence; Ryan Yates, James Garner; Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel; Lyle Taylor

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City Prediction

Nottingham Forest have struggled to get going on home turf in recent weeks and are on a three-game losing streak at home in all competitions. Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last seven games away from home and we fancy they will take advantage of their hosts' poor form to claim all three points.

Also Read

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Cardiff City

Edited by Shardul Sant