Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Nottingham Forest are set to play Coventry City at the Pinatar Arena on Friday for a friendly fixture.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town in the final of the promotion play-offs. A first-half own goal from centre-back Levi Colwill secured the win for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

Coventry City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Michael O'Neill's Stoke City in their most recent official fixture. A goal from Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for Coventry City was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Sam Clucas for Stoke City.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nottingham Forest hold the advantage. They have won eight games.

Coventry City have won three games, while one has ended in a draw.

Last season was Brennan Johnson's best season of his young career; the Wales international registered 28 goal contributions for Nottingham Forest.

Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres scored 17 league goals for Coventry City last season in the league.

Attacker Sam Surridge scored seven league goals for Nottingham Forest last season.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Prediction

Nottingham Forest were not expected to play in the Premier League next season, but they have defied the odds to do so. Steve Cooper deserves immense credit for the work he has done since joining the club. Brennan Johnson was one of the stars last season; the 21-year old is subsequently attracting interest from clubs like Manchester United and Leicester City.

The club have not been idle. They have already signed Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, while also agreeing a deal to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United. They will certainly be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Coventry City, on the other hand, finished 12th in the EFL Championship last season. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres was key last season for them, while midfielder Gustavo Hamer produced some top performances as well. Hamer's performances have seen him linked with Fulham and Celtic as a result.

With players still likely to be rusty, it will be interesting to see how the managers utilise the talent under their disposal. Nottingham Forest for the win though.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Coventry City

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Nottingham Forest

Tip 2: goals over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet- Yes

