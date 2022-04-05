Nottingham Forest vs Coventry prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Coventry at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Nottingham Forest are currently 7th in the league, five points off the top 3 with three games in hand. Steve Cooper's side have been in strong form of late, having lost only two of their last 16 games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Coventry on Wednesday.

Coventry are currently 11th in the league, five points off their opponents. Mark Robins' side have faltered of late, having only won three of their last 10 games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Forest on Wednesday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Coventry winning the other two.

Coventry came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Late goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Kyle McFadzean were enough to secure the win after Lyle Taylor gave Forest an early lead on the night.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Coventry Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Team News

McFadzean will be a huge miss for Coventry

Nottingham Forest

Forest have no new injury worries following their 4-1 win against Blackpool last time out. Max Lowe is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Max Lowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry

Jake Clarke-Salter is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Kyle McFadzean, Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly are all out injured.

Injured: Kyle McFadzean, Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: Jake Clarke-Salter

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Dominic Hyam, Michael Rose; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Prediction

Despite both sides having similar seasons so far, Nottingham Forest are in better form and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

We predict Forest will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry

