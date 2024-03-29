Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an important clash at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Luton Town in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 29 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 16 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won nine of their last 14 matches at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and have scored a total of 22 goals in these matches.

Crystal Palace have a poor record at the City Ground in the Premier League and won their previous match at the venue in the competition in 2011.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last nine matches away from home in the Premier League, with their previous such game coming by a 2-0 margin against Burnley in November last year.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last five matches in the Premier League, with their previous victory in the competition coming against West Ham United in February this year.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Nottingham Forest are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to justify their potential in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace have failed to meet expectations so far and have been well below their best over the past year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Chris Wood to score - Yes