Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace will square off at the City Ground Stadium in round 16 of the English Premier League on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling EFL Cup third-round win (2-0) over Tottenham in midweek and will look to build on that.

Manager Steve Cooper will hope their win over Spurs serves them well in the Premier League, where they are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Nottingham are unbeaten in four home games across competitions, claiming two wins and as many draws.

Meanwhile, Palace lost on penalties to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup after a goalless draw in normal time.

They will now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they're on a two-game winning streak and losing just one of their six games.

With 19 points from 13 games, Palace are tenth in the standings but could rise as high as sixth with all three points this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 63 meetings, Nottingham boast a superior record in this fixture.

Palace have picked up 16 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Nottingham are on a four-game unbeaten run against Palace, claiming two wins and as many draws.

Palace have won just one of their last six away games, drawing twice since August.

Nottingham have lost just one of their last five games across competitions, claiming two wins and as many draws.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Buoyed by their FA Cup win over Tottenham, Nottingham will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to surge out of the relegation zone. However, Palace have been in impressive form in the league and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Nottingham's last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the teams.)

