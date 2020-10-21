Nottingham Forest vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Chris Hughton continued his unbeaten start as Nottingham Forest boss on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham United.

This, combined with their terrific first win of the season away at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, means the City Ground outfit are on four points and consequently, are looking the better side going into this fierce East Midlands rivalry.

Derby County suffered a disheartening 1-0 loss away at Huddersfield in midweek, meaning they have accumulated just three points in their opening six games of the season.

A loss in this one would not only hurt their local pride, but also bring grave comparison between the two sides.

Despite having a worse start to the season in their opening four games, Forest would go four points ahead of Derby with a win, and possibly relegate them into the bottom three with questions over the future of boss Phillip Cocu only intensifying.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This rivalry dates back as long ago as 1892, when Nottingham Forest beat Derby 3-2 in their first ever face-off.

Since then, there have been a massive 106 meetings between the sides, with Forest having more success in recent years.

The hosts have not lost to their arch-enemies since October 2017 and have not tasted defeat at home to the Rams since September 2012, some nine home games ago.

Forest won 1-0 in this fixture last year before drawing the reverse game 1-1 post-lockdown in July.

Overall, the home side have beaten their counterparts 42 times and have lost to them on 38 occasions.

There have been 28 draws between them since that first game over 128 years ago.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Team News

Anthony Knockaert may come into the Forest matchday squad for the first time since his deadline day move from Fulham.

Jack Colback is expected to start again following his comeback appearance against Rotherham.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby will be without Wayne Rooney, who sits out his quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Tuesday's loss.

Meanwhile, Krystian Bielik, Jordan Ibe and Louie Sibley are all still working their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Jordan Ibe , Krystian Bielik, Louie Sibley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Nicholas Ioannou, Ryan Yates, Jack Cloback, Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Sammy Ameobi, Lewis Grabban

Derby County predicted XI (5-2-1-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andrew Wisdom, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Duane Holmes, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Prediction

Cocu really has to pull something out of the bag if he wants to keep hold of his manager's position at Derby; a draw may do, but a loss certainly won't.

Forest have looked a changed side since Hughton walked through the door and are favourites to make it seven points in three games – a feat unthinkable a fortnight ago.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Derby County