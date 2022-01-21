Nottingham Forest vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Derby County at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Nottingham Forest are currently 10th in the league, five points off the top six. Steve Cooper's side have been in good form of late, having won their last two games on the trot without conceding. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against Derby on Saturday.

Derby County have been flying of late and are unbeaten in their last five league games. Wayne Rooney's side are currently 23rd in the league and will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Sheffield United. They will hope to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Forest on Saturday.

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A late goal by Brennan Johnson cancelled out Tom Lawrence's opener to ensure the spoils were shared on the night.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Derby County Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Team News

Lowe will be a huge miss for Forest

Nottingham Forest

Forest have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Millwall last time out. Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are all still out injured.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Derby came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against Sheffield United last time out. Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsopp; Festy Ebosele, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird, Jason Knight; Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Nottingham Forest vs Derby County Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with both teams sharing the spoils in a draw.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Derby County

