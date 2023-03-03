Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Everton at the City Ground on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to David Moyes' West Ham United in the league. A second-half brace from striker Danny Ings and goals from midfielder Declan Rice and Jamaica international Michail Antonio secured the win for West Ham United.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. Goals from forward Bukayo Saka and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and a brace from Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli sealed the deal for Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their previous encounter, the game ended in a draw.

Wales international Brennan Johnson has seven goal contributions in 22 league starts this season for Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has five assists this season in the league for Nottingham Forest.

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has six assists this season in the league for Everton.

Winger Demarai Gray has three goals in 19 league starts for Everton this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 13th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Manager Steve Cooper deserves credit for gelling together a brand new squad under quick notice while playing Premier League football, but there still remains the fear of being involved in a relegation battle; the club is four points behind 18-placed Everton, who have played a game more.

Some of Nottingham Forest's transfer dealings have not made sense, but the fact of the matter is that the club needed that massive injection of quality in order to stand a chance of avoiding relegation. They have achieved that, and on current standings, should play Premier League football next season as well.

Everton, on the other hand, are in trouble. Appointing Sean Dyche was a sensible move, but his arrival will not solve off-field problems that involve the club's board. By appointing Dyche, Everton have given themselves a fighting chance of survival, but the fact that this is where Everton, one of England's historic clubs, are right now, is an indictment of the behaviour of the board and overall ownership.

“I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton, a massive club. It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club”, Pickford says. Official, confirmed. Jordan Pickford has signed new long-term deal with Everton valid until June 2027“I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton, a massive club. It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club”, Pickford says. Official, confirmed. Jordan Pickford has signed new long-term deal with Everton valid until June 2027 🚨🔵 #EFC“I’m happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton, a massive club. It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club”, Pickford says. https://t.co/3zPu8y0xh8

Everton to win this game, courtesy of the aptly termed Dyche-ball.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Everton

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet- Yes

