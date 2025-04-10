Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with an impressive Nottingham Forest side in an important clash at the City Ground on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 57 out of the 133 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 48 victories.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin at Goodison Park last year and are looking to complete a Premier League double over Everton for the first time since the 1984-85 season.

Everton have won three of their last four matches away from home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 29 such games preceding this run.

Everton have won only two of their last 67 matches away from home against teams starting the day in the top three of the Premier League standings.

Nottingham Forest have won seven of their last nine Premier League home games.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction

Nottingham Forest have been in sensational form so far this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Everton have blown hot and cold this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Nottingham Forest are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

