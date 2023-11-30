Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Nottingham Forest will host Everton at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both teams resumed their league campaigns following the international break with defeats last week. Nottingham lost 3-2 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Anthony Elanga had put them ahead in the third minute but Brighton produced a remarkable comeback scoring thrice between the 26th and 58th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back for the hosts in the 76th minute.

Everton lost 3-0 to Manchester United last time around, which saw their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions end. With that loss, they remained in 19th place in the league standings.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 130 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1892. The two teams have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 55-47 lead in wins. 28 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the 21st century last season, playing draws in their two Premier League meetings.

Nottingham Forest have just one win in their last nine league games, with that triumph coming against Aston Villa at home earlier this month.

Everton have just one win in their last seven meetings against the hosts, failing to score in four games in that period.

The hosts have lost three of their last four league outings, conceding three goals apiece in these defeats. Interestingly, they have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season.

Interestingly, three of the visitors' four wins in the Premier League this season have come in their travels.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction

The Tricky Trees suffered their first home defeat of the season last week and will look to bounce back to winning ways. They have suffered back-to-back 3-2 losses in their last two league outings and will look to work on their defensive prowess in this match.

Taiwo Awoniyi's absence due to a groin injury remains a cause for concern while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and defender Felipe.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last three away games at Nottingham, keeping two clean sheets. They have won three of their last four away games in the Premier League, scoring seven goals while conceding five times, and will look to build on that form in this match.

Sean Dyche remains without the services of Bamidele Alli and Andre Gomes while Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Beto face late fitness tests.

The hosts are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games in the Premier League while the visitors have won five of their last seven away games across all competitions.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, we back them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Elanga to score or assist any time - Yes